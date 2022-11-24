Citing ‘gross indiscipline’ dean of AIIMS Nagpur suspends 7 MBBS students

Nagpur: Citing “this is due to gross indiscipline on your part and violation of institute rule”, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nagpur dean (academics) Dr Mrunal Pathak has suspended seven MBBS second year students for six months, according to report published in Times of India (ToI).

According to the report, sources said the action was taken after these seven students called first-year students to their hostel rooms at night and some altercation ensued. One of the seven was the class representative.

In her suspension letter dated November 22, Dr Pathak, however, didn’t mention the exact charge over which such rare and severe punishment was handed out to the seven students. The suspension period is from November 23, 2022, to May 22, 2023.

Though Dr Pathak clarified that, “Deliberations are underway over the action, and it may be revoked.” She refused to mention the exact cause for her action.

The students were allegedly not allowed to attend classes on Wednesday and also spent time in the parking lot.

Dr Vibha Dutta, director, AIIMS Nagpur, said the suspended students were still in the campus and they would deliberate over the action. Asked under which circumstances such tough measures are taken, she said, “Mass bunking, indiscipline in mess, aggression against fellow students, not attending college functions or inappropriate behaviour in hostels at night. These may sound trivial matters, but they are important and matter a lot.”

In this case, she said, “Not appropriate behaviour in the hostel at night, disturbing others at night, and creating nuisance warranted the action.”

Some batches in the medical college are appearing for their exams, students said. However, no written complaint was made to the competent authority while officials themselves took note of the matter and issued suspension orders.

