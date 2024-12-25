CID files 425-page chargesheet against Ritu Maloo, two others in Nagpur court

Advertisement













Nagpur: The State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted a comprehensive 425-page chargesheet in the Magistrate Court in Nagpur against Ritika alias Ritu Maloo, her husband Dinesh Maloo, and co-passenger Madhuri Sarda. The charges pertain to the fatal Ram Jhula flyover accident on February 25 this year, which claimed the lives of two young men, Mohd Atif and Mohd Hussain Mustafa.

Ritika Maloo, who faced allegations of driving under the influence of alcohol and causing the deaths, was granted default bail after the CID missed the mandatory 60-day deadline for filing the chargesheet.

According to the investigation, Maloo was allegedly behind the wheel of her black Mercedes Benz when she mowed down the victims after leaving CP Club. Forensic tests confirmed the presence of alcohol in her bloodstream. She has been charged under Section 304 (II) of the Indian Penal Code, which carries a potential sentence of over nine years upon conviction.

The chargesheet includes robust technical and scientific evidence. Among the critical pieces of evidence are blood alcohol test reports, detailed CCTV footage from the vicinity of the accident, and statements from two eyewitnesses recorded in the presence of a magistrate. CID officials also confirmed that the department plans to file a supplementary chargesheet once additional forensic reports are received.

The case had been transferred to the CID following a petition by the complainant to the Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court, requesting the investigation be moved from the Tehsil police. This transfer underscores the serious allegations of mishandling and procedural lapses in the initial stages of the case.

The Ram Jhula flyover accident has drawn widespread attention, not only due to its tragic consequences but also because of the allegations of negligence and the challenges in securing justice. The CID’s chargesheet aims to provide a meticulous account of the events and establish a strong foundation for prosecution in the upcoming trial.

The CID has assured that every effort is being made to ensure that justice is served, including the incorporation of additional evidence in the supplementary chargesheet to strengthen the case further.