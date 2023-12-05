CID actor Dinesh Phadnis dies at 57

Advertisement

Mumbai: Actor Dinesh Phadnis, who was best-known for starring in the popular TV series CID, died at the age of 57 in Mumbai on Monday night, reported a news agency. The actor starred as Fredericks in the popular TV show.

Dinesh Phadnis was admitted to Tunga Hospital in suburban Mumbai a few days ago. He died last night following health complications. Dinesh Phadnis’ CID co-star Aditya Srivastava confirmed the news and told the news agency, “Dinesh left us around 12:08 am. We know that he had liver issues and it had an impact on the other organs. He was really unwell for two-three days. He couldn’t survive.”

Dinesh Phadnis’ last rites were held in Borivali East on Tuesday morning. The actor is survived by his wife.

Besides his appearance in the TV show CID, Dinesh Phadnis also appeared in brief roles in films such as Sarfarosh and Mela, both starring Aamir Khan in the lead roles. He also starred in the film Officer in 2001. His acting credits also included cameo appearances in TV shows such as CID: Special Bureau, Adaalat, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and CIF to name a few. Dinesh Phadnis also featured in the Hrithik Roshan film Super 30. Other than acting, he also wrote for a Marathi film.

TV show CID, which first aired in 1997, was based on solving murder mysteries led by Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Senior Inspectors Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Daya) in lead roles. The show successfully aired for over two decades and had over 1,500 episodes.