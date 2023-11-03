Christians in Nagpur remember their loved ones on All Souls’ Day

Nagpur: The Christian community in Nagpur thronged to cemeteries across the city on Thursday and remembered good memories of the departed souls to observe All Souls’ Day.

Observing All Souls’ Day, they became one with their brothers and sisters in Christendom as they paid respect to and prayed for the souls of the faithful departed offering prayers and mortifications especially for their near and dear ones at churches and cemeteries across the city.

While cemeteries had choirs rendering soul-mending songs, seniors in the families explained their younger lot about the departed ones. There were several people who took hours to decorate the graves of their loved ones.

Catholic priests in churches of their respective parishes reminded the faithful to work at sustaining this prayerful pressure all through this ongoing octave and some priests even suggested they could continuing doing so up to the month end, alerting them that they, the Church militant only, could help the Church suffering (souls in Purgatory). The Church triumphant (saints) had already made it to heaven. It is the Church Suffering (in Purgatory) who’s stay there could be shortened through our prayers and mortifications, seeing those departed souls enter heaven sooner.

