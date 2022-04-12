Advertisement

The first bookmaking-like activity dates back to 1790. That was when people in Great Britain first started taking bets on horse races. However, the first official bookmaker did not appear until 1850.

Betting has undergone a lot of changes since then. Betting is now predominantly done online, cash has been replaced by non-cash and electronic money and many other innovations have been introduced in the sports betting sector.

Cricket Betting on the Internet

Since the sport was established in India, online cricket betting in India has flourished. Betting was, however, outlawed nearly immediately, in 1867. The law clearly barred the operation and attendance of any gambling enterprises in India. Offline betting on any sport was thus outlawed.

The World Wide Web, on the other hand, appeared at the close of the twentieth century and began to flourish. In India, the law prohibiting gambling activities has not been updated to reflect modern reality. Online bookies based in other nations are free to provide their services to Indian citizens. Because they do not provide their services directly in India, the law does not apply to them.

Cricket has been the most popular betting market since the internet’s inception, which is unsurprising given how popular the sport is in India.

How to Choose a Good Cricket Bookmaker in India?

The situation with legal cricket betting in India is highly encouraging, as the industry continues to develop each year, the prize money is increasing, and interest in the sport is increasing tremendously, including in India. In the betting sector, there are a significant number of platforms that host their services in India, including cricket betting. You can use many characteristics that contribute to the influx of a big number of Indian users to evaluate the platform’s quality, the most important of which is the platform’s reliability and honesty toward its users. You can also look at line fluctuations, the simplicity with which you can deposit and withdraw money from your account, and customer service-related updates.

Examine the following factors to assist you in selecting the greatest online cricket bokies in India:

A solid platform should allow for a lot of diversity in the outcome of a cricket match, as well as in all other current disciplines;

Modern withdrawal and deposit options, as well as the availability of local currency for Indians, to make it more convenient for customers to utilize the platform;

Only if the match has not been cancelled should bets be settled unconditionally at the odds that the user has staked;

Technical support should be responsive and available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to resolve user issues as quickly as feasible;

Having a license that will assist keep your data safe and secure using cutting-edge encryption.

However, these aren’t the only criteria to consider when selecting the finest online cricket bokies in India. See here for a more complete overview and a wide list of locations.

Conclusion

In today’s cricket betting in India are extremely popular. This is due to a number of causes, which include:

Cricket as a national sport;

Indian legislation;

India’s population, and so on.

The popularity of the Indian Premier League will only rise as more Indians and foreigners become interested, and the betting market will expand as a result of the online cricket betting sector.

