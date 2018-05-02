Chirag Paswan appoints new Bihar unit chief

Amid the ongoing rift happening in the Lok Janshakti Party, the sidelined leader Chirag Paswan appointed Raju Tiwari as the party’s Bihar unit president in place of Prince Raj.

LJP MP Prince Raj was appointed as the new LJP chief in Bihar in October 2019 in place of party leader Pashupati Kumar Paras. The faction in the party formed by late Ram Vilas Paswan became apparent after five LJP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and handed over a letter to him regarding the removal of Chirag Paswan as party chief and from the position of Lok Sabha Parliamentary party leader.

A faction of the party led by Chirag Paswan’s uncle Pashupati removed Chirag Paswan from the post of LJP president. The decision was taken at a meeting of five LJP MPs at the residence of Pashupati in Delhi. Following this, both Chirag Paswan and Pashupati claimed control over the party.

Earlier on Wednesday, Chirag wrote to Birla stating that the decision of announcing Pashupati as leader of LJP in the Lower House was contrary to the provisions of the party’s Constitution.

Chirag also requested the Lok Sabha Speaker to issue a new circular in his favour as leader of LJP in the House.

Meanwhile, Paras on Wednesday took a dig at his nephew Chirag Paswan, saying he did not agree to contest last year’s Bihar assembly polls as part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance and it was a reason for the party’s present problems.