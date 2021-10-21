Children orphaned by Covid-19 to get aid of ₹5 lakh in Nagpur

Nagpur: 52 of total 71 children who have lost both of their parents to novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) have been sanctioned an aid of ₹5 lakh each, as per the Government scheme. The aid has been sanctioned to them, in the form of fixed deposit. The certificates of the aid will be distributed to the beneficiaries in a programme to be held on October 23 at the hands of Dr Nitin Raut, Nagpur Guardian Minister, informed Vimala R, District Collector, in a meeting chaired by District Task Force at Chhatrapati Sabhagruha in Collector Office here on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the Collector took stock of the implementation of the scheme for children orphaned during COVID-19 times. From the aid extended in the form of fixed deposit, the expenses on care and education of the children is to be met, she said.

Nagpur district has 71 children who lost both their parents to COVID-19 pandemic. Joint bank accounts of 69 of these children and District Woman and Child Development Officer have been opened. As many as 58 such children have been enrolled on PM-CARES portal and Child Welfare

Committee has cleared proposal for aid to 48 of them. On October 23, certificate of fixed deposit of the aid amount of Rs 5 lakh will be distributed to 52 such children.

In the meeting, Vimala R said that District Registrar and District Woman and Child Development Officer should seek guidance from District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) regarding protection of the property of the deceased parents of children orphaned due to COVID-19. After receiving guidance from DLSA, such property should be registered with the signature of the District Collector. She asked the Education Officer to direct all Government and private schools in the district not to recover fees from orphaned children. Besides, the department concerned should complete the formalities regarding issue of orphan certificate and domicile certificate to these children.

Vimala R directed Woman and Child Development Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation to make available aid to orphaned children, from 3 per cent relief fund with the civic body. Training should be provided to women widowed by death of husband due to COVID- 19, under the Skill Development Scheme, she added