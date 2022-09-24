“Child kidnapping gangs in city are merely rumours, don’t fall prey to it,” Nagpur Police issue advisory

Advertisement

Nagpur: Clarifying that the viral videos circulated on various social media are not from city, Nagpur Police issued an advisory and urged citizens to not fall prey to such rumours.

“Baseless rumours regarding child kidnapping gangs becoming active are doing rounds in the city and spreading rapidly through social media,” the advisory reads.

“Please do not believe in any such falsities which may spread fear and can cause unnecessary anxiety,” it further adds.

Nagpur Police have urged citizens that, “You are requested to beware of sharing any unverified text/image/audio/videos on social media platforms. Please refrain from indulging in any rumor mongering and inform the police if someone is doing so..”

“Please note that rumour mongers would be proceeded against under relevant sections of law which may invite stringent punishment,” the advisory also warns.

“Safety of the children is always a matter of top priority for the city police. Incase of any perceived threat, please contact 112 or your nearest police station,” Nagpur have requested citizens.

