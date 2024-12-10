Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Visit Nagpur on December 12, BJP Plans Grand Welcome

Advertisement













Nagpur: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will visit his hometown, Nagpur, for the first time on December 12 after taking oath as Chief Minister on December 5. To mark the occasion, the Nagpur unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a grand reception to celebrate his return.

BJP’s Victory in Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance achieved a landslide victory, securing 232 seats. Meanwhile, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) was reduced to just 49 seats. BJP emerged as the dominant party in the alliance, winning 132 seats on its own. Following this historic win, Fadnavis was sworn in as Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Six-Time MLA from South-West Nagpur

Devendra Fadnavis was re-elected from his traditional South-West Nagpur Assembly constituency, defeating his closest rival, the Congress candidate, by a margin of approximately 40,000 votes. This marks Fadnavis’s sixth consecutive victory from the constituency. He also became Chief Minister in 2014 after winning from the same seat.

Mahayuti Dominates Nagpur District

Out of 12 Assembly constituencies in Nagpur district, the Mahayuti alliance claimed victory in nine. BJP candidates secured wins in South-West Nagpur, East, Central, and South Nagpur, Hingna, Kamthi, Katol, and Savner constituencies. Shiv Sena triumphed in Ramtek. On the other hand, Congress managed to win only three seats: Umred, West Nagpur, and North Nagpur.

Preparations Underway for a Warm Welcome

The BJP is leaving no stone unturned to make Fadnavis’s homecoming memorable. Party workers and leaders are actively involved in organizing a grand event to celebrate the Chief Minister’s first visit to Nagpur since taking office.

Fadnavis’s return symbolizes the stronghold of the BJP in Nagpur and the broader Vidarbha region, reflecting the party’s overwhelming support in the recent elections.