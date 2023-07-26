Chhattisgarh Coal Block Scam: Ex-MP, son sentenced to four year jail term

Nagpur/Delhi: Former Rajya Sabha member Vijay Darda and his son, Devendra Darda, have been sentenced to four years in jail by a Delhi court in a case related to irregularities in the allocation of a coal block in Chhattisgarh. The court also handed a four-year jail sentence to JLD Yavatmal Energy Pvt Ltd director, Manoj Kumar Jayaswal, and a three-year jail sentence to former coal secretary H C Gupta, along with two other officials, K S Kropha and K C Samaria.

Additionally, M/s JLD Yavatmal has been fined Rs. 50 lakh.

The conviction came under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), as well as under the Prevention of Corruption Act, as stated by special judge Sanjay Bansal earlier this month.

The coal allocation scam, which rocked then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s government in 2012, has now seen its 13th conviction, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

During the argument on the quantum of sentence, the CBI pressed for maximum punishment, claiming that Darda and his son Devender had met former CBI director Ranjit Sinha at his residence in an attempt to obstruct the investigation. The Supreme Court had formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe Sinha’s alleged role in influencing the coal scam cases’ investigation.

