Chhath Puja 2024: Know Chhath Puja date, auspicious time, what is the significance of this special day?

Chhath Puja 2024: Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival dedicated to the Sun God (Surya) and Chhathi Maiya (Maa Shashthi), who is considered to be the sister of the Sun. Chhath festival is celebrated six days after Diwali. Chhath Puja lasts for four days, starting with Nahai-Khai and Kharna. Then arghya is offered to the setting and rising Sun God. In this, the fasting people enter the river up to their waist and worship the Sun God by offering arghya.

It is mainly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Nepal. Chhath Puja lasts for four days and is one of the most important and difficult festivals, which involves strict customs and fasting to express gratitude to the Sun God.

Importance of Chhath Puja

In Chhath Puja, the Sun is considered to be the source of energy and life, which makes our lives bright and prosperous. This festival symbolizes gratitude and respect towards the Sun. The energy of the Sun is believed to help heal illnesses, ensure prosperity and provide well-being. Devotees seek blessings from the Sun and Chhathi Maiya for health, prosperity and happiness.

Dates and auspicious time of Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja is a great festival of faith for the people of Purvanchal. Some more dates and auspicious time related to it..

Nahai Khay: 5 November from 6:36 am to 5:33 pm

Kharna: 6 November from 6:37 am to 5:32 pm

Sandhya Arghya: 7 November from 6:38 am to 5:32 pm

Usha Arghya: 8 November from 6:38 am to 5:31 pm