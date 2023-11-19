Published On : Sun, Nov 19th, 2023

Chhath Puja 2023: Devotees in Nagpur Offer Picturesque Arghya to Setting Sun, Witness the Rituals

Chhath Puja 2023: Today, in Nagpur, offerings were made to the setting sun during Chhath Puja. The festival of Chhath is dedicated to the worship of Lord Suryadev and is celebrated in the eastern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand. The observance of Chhath begins with a ritualistic bath and meal. On the third day of Chhath, today, offerings are being made to the setting sun. Let’s take a look at pictures of the sun being worshipped in Nagpur.

The offerings, consisting of fruits, thekua (a sweet snack), sugarcane, coconut, flowers, rice flour laddoos, radishes, and yams, are placed in a bamboo basket called “tokri” or locally known as “soup.” These offerings are then immersed in water, often mixed with milk. During the sunset, not only the fasting women but also other family members are present.

