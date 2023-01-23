Cheers! Toy train in Seminary Hills to chug again in Nagpur

Nagpur: In a welcome move, Vanbala, the toy train at Seminary Hills, will start again as the Nagpur Division of Central Railway has already started works to repair the track, according to a report published in Times of India.

“If forest officials are to be believed, the trial runs of the train will begin this week,” the report reads.

The toy train, perhaps the only one in the city, was popular among citizens and children. It was shut down three years ago due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Even before that, it used to run intermittently due to technical glitches.

The toy train is 45-years-old and covers a 2.5km circuit. It was first launched in December 1978 by former Chief Minister Sharad Pawar. Since then many times this train for children has been shut for months, with popular demand forcing officials to restart it everytime.

Recently, the Central Railway also floated a tender for Rs 43 lakh to strengthen the tracks. The last date to receive offers is February 10.

The public works department (PWD) is also working in tandem with the railway team. While PWD will include existing road and walking track repairs, railways will replace critical sleepers and overhaul of coaches and the engine.

Around Rs 1.20 crore will be spent on the project, which will include adventure sports. Plans are afoot to start a non-sound movie theatre where films on wildlife will be shown to the visitors.

