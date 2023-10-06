“Charting the Course: Exploring Law, Logistics, and Management in the Post-National Logistics Policy Era”

Nagpur :The Maharashtra National Law University’s Department of Management, Nagpur organised the Two-day Multidisciplinary International Conference on Law, Logistics, and Management on October 5 and 6, 2023.

We had the honour of having Mr. Rajeev Mehta, Senior President, UltraTech Cement Ltd. and Mr. Sushil Agrawal, Director, Haldiram’s Snacks Pvt. Ltd. were the Guests of Honour, along with Hon’ble Mr. Justice UU Lalit, the former CJI, as the Chief Guest.

The Conference focused on the development of law, logistics, and management especially after the introduction of the National Logistics Policy by the Prime Minister of India in 2022. There were four sub-themes:-

1. Harnessing the potential of Multimodal Logistics Park

2. Role of Infrastructure in the Connectivity Ecosystem

3. Strengthening the Last Mile for a Stronger Bharat

4. New Logistics Policy – Challenges and Opportunities

The Conference witnessed a turnout of approximately 75 high quality research papers in both the online and physical formats, with academicians, industry professionals, and students participating from both within India and outside.

The program was conducted under the dynamic leadership of Prof. (Dr.) Vijender Kumar, Hon’ble Vice-Chancellor, MNLU, Nagpur.Registrar of the University- Dr. Ashish Dixit provided unconditional support and guidance from day one for smooth working of the conference. Conference Convener, Dr. Sushant Waghmare thanked the organizing team Dr.MuktaiChavan Deb, Prof. Raman Tirpude,Dr. Purnima Singh, Resource personsand all the faculty members for their support and cooperation.

