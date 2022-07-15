Chartered Accountants Final Examination-2022 result declared

Advertisement

Nagpur: The result of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination- 2022 was declared recently.

In Group-I, total 66,575 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 14,643 candidates passed with percentage being 21.99. In Group-II, 63,253 candidates appeared in the exam. 13,877 candidates cleared the exam with percentage being 21.94. In both groups, 29,348 candidates appeared for the exam out of which 3695 candidates passed the exam with percentage being 12.59.

Consequent to declaration of the result as mentioned above, 12,449 candidates qualified as Chartered Accountants, according to a press release issued by Ritu Bahl, Secretary, Public Relations Committee, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

