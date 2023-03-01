Charging Extra! Hotel vehicles forced to pay additional parking fee at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur is gearing up to welcome international guests for the G20, and authorities are working hard to deck up the city. However, Nagpurians’ issues have been overlooked, and one such matter has come to light at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport Nagpur. Hotel vehicles are being charged additional fees for the service they provide to their esteemed guests.

A source from a prominent Nagpur hotel business revealed to Nagpur Today that the parking contractor at the airport is charging Rs. 100 for hotel vehicles, instead of the advertised rate of Rs. 70 under the Pay and Park Scheme.

Even vehicles that were simply picking up or dropping off guests were charged the higher fee, according to the source.

Tejindersingh Renu, President of Nagpur Hotel Association, confirmed that hoteliers do not charge for this service, and hence, charging Rs. 100 for hotel vehicles is illegal. However, if the vehicle has a yellow number plate, parking fees can be collected as per commercial vehicles, but if the number plate is black and white, parking fees should be as per the private car charges.

The issue has caused concern among Nagpur’s hoteliers and guests alike, who hope that the airport authorities will address the issue promptly.

– Shubham Nagdeve

