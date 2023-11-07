Chargesheet filed in 12-yr old girl’s rape case in Nagpur’s Besa

Nagpur: The Nagpur police have filed the chargesheet in the Besa rape case, in which a 12-year-old girl was sexually exploited by members of a family with whom she had been staying for four years. The survivor, also exploited by her elder brother, was handed over to the perpetrator’s family by her father in Bengaluru and then brought to Nagpur.

The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit of Nagpur Police, which was probing the offence, has included statements of around 90 witnesses to strengthen the case. Police have also deployed a Special Public Prosecutor in the case. The chargesheet was legally scrutinized by the public prosecutor before being filed.

The survivor, who was brought to Nagpur by Heena Khan and her husband Tah Arman Khan, had been allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment, including cigarette burns all over her body. She was sexually abused by Heena’s brother Azaruddin Khan. Heena is yet to be nabbed.

The survivor is now staying at the government institution for children in need of care and protection. Media reports said the Child Welfare Committee and other institution heads are ensuring the survivor is counselled by experts to address her trauma.

The 12-year old victim had been forced to stay in the bathroom for four years before she managed to sneak out on August 29. Heena and her husband were in Bengaluru when the survivor sneaked out and raised an alarm in the neighbourhood.

Following the survivor’s complaint, Hudkeshwar police had registered an offence against Arman, Heena and her brother Azaruddin. During the probe, the role of the survivor’s father in her abandonment had come to the fore, and he too was booked.

The victim also later claimed to have been sexually abused by her elder brother. She also claimed the elder brother had sexually abused her younger sister too. Apart from Arman and Azharuddin, the survivor’s father and elder brother too are behind bars now.

The case was transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHU) cell by Commissioner of Police Amitesh Kumar from Hudkeshwar Police Station.

