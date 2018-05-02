Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, May 15th, 2020

    Chaos rules at Dharampeth as wine shop opens in confusion, cops intervene

    Nagpur: Though, Friday brought much needed relief for liquor vendors across the district, the confusion surrounded the owners, over the directives of Administration. Confused over the guidelines, a Dharampeth based wine shop owner opened his shop which drew tremendous crowd within no time, breaching the social distancing guidelines. The matter went to such an extent that later police had to intervene to control the chaos.

    As one part of the order mentioned that liquor shops in rural areas can remain open for over the counter delivery while strictly following social distancing norms, the other part reads that shops within municipal limits cannot be opened but can home deliver. This has left the liquor shop owners in Nagpur in tizzy at the end of Thursday. The city liquor vendors still struggled to understand fine points of the orders.

    Following this, the owner of Ankur Wine Shop was opened at Dharampeth. However, sources claimed that the staff was engaging in cleaning work. Mob of hundred barged into the wine shop, and, thus causing the chaos.


