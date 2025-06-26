Changing Trends in the Hospitality & Tourism Business

Advertisement



“If you want to succeed in hospitality, focus on your customer.” But before doing that, it’s essential to understand the pulse of the industry. Gold Rate 26 June 2025 Gold 24 KT 97,400 /- Gold 22 KT 90,600 /- Silver/Kg 1,07,700/- Platinum 44,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

The Reality Behind the Glamour

The hospitality sector is often romanticized as a people-friendly, passion-driven domain — but behind the smiles and service lies a demanding, high-risk industry. While it can be immensely rewarding, surviving — let alone thriving — requires grit, resilience, and smart business acumen.

In recent years, professionals from diverse backgrounds such as architecture, finance, real estate, and corporate sectors have ventured into hospitality. Many assume their previous experience translates easily — but reality sets in fast. Within just a few months, they’re faced with the intensity and complexity of the industry.

Often, ventures are born from passion and surplus income but lack operational planning. Emotional investment alone does not ensure sustainability. The first and foremost rule, therefore, is clear:

Do your homework. Understand the industry. Gain hands-on experience before stepping in.

What Makes Hospitality Different

Hospitality is a people-first business — at every level. Success in this field demands:

Real-time decision-making

Constant communication

Seamless coordination

Entrepreneurs must master a variety of functions, including:

Cash flow & procurement

Inventory & supply chain

Staffing & HR

Budgeting & compliance

PR, marketing & branding

Quality control & wastage management

At the heart of it all is customer experience. The formula for success?

Identify your target audience

Deliver a consistent, high-quality product

Build a polite, motivated team

If customers aren’t happy, they won’t return — and in this industry, word of mouth is everything.

Product + People = Brand Power

In today’s saturated market, there’s still space for excellence. But execution is key.

Take the example of a restaurant — the chef is your brand’s backbone. No matter how grand the décor or marketing is, if the product (food) fails, so does the business.

A great offering + skilled, service-oriented team + market insight = a winning formula.

The Tech Edge

Technology is no longer optional — it’s foundational. The future of hospitality lies in tech integration:

Mobile ordering

Contactless check-ins

Digital marketing & social media

Customer data analytics

Tech enhances convenience, customer loyalty, and operational efficiency — giving businesses the competitive edge they need.

India’s Landscape: Opportunities vs Challenges

India’s hospitality and tourism industry continues to grow, once projected to touch $48 billion by 2020 — and the potential remains strong. But it also faces major challenges:

1. Supply-Demand Imbalance

The number of hotels, cafes, and outlets has grown, but demand hasn’t caught up. Economic slowdowns have worsened this mismatch. Even top brands are struggling with sub-50% occupancy rates.

2. High Costs, Lower Returns

Hospitality ventures are capital-intensive. High rent, salaries, and utilities mean a longer break-even period. Alarmingly, over 90% of failed ventures operate from rented premises.

3. Skilled Manpower Crisis

Despite the potential to create over 13 million jobs, the industry faces:

Declining enrolment in hospitality education

Graduates opting for other industries

Long hours, low pay, and lack of respect deterring new talent

4. Unstructured Work Culture

Many businesses overlook labor laws, employee benefits, and structured systems — leading to dissatisfaction and high attrition rates.

Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

If you’re considering hospitality, here are a few hard-learned truths:

✅ Have a two-year survival plan — financially and emotionally

✅ Enter only if you’re resilient, adaptable, and self-driven

✅ Own your property, if possible. Or opt for a branded franchise with banquet, room, and bar services

✅ Respect your team — happy employees create happy guests

In Conclusion

Hospitality may be rooted in generosity and service — but its business side is unforgiving. It demands passion, professionalism, patience, and planning in equal measure.

Enter the field with clarity, preparation, and a strong team. That’s the difference between being just another name — and building a legacy.

For guidance or consultation, contact:

hr@horizonindia.org