Changing Trends in the Hospitality & Tourism Business

“If you want to succeed in hospitality, focus on your customer.” But before doing that, it’s essential to understand the pulse of the industry.
The Reality Behind the Glamour
The hospitality sector is often romanticized as a people-friendly, passion-driven domain — but behind the smiles and service lies a demanding, high-risk industry. While it can be immensely rewarding, surviving — let alone thriving — requires grit, resilience, and smart business acumen.
In recent years, professionals from diverse backgrounds such as architecture, finance, real estate, and corporate sectors have ventured into hospitality. Many assume their previous experience translates easily — but reality sets in fast. Within just a few months, they’re faced with the intensity and complexity of the industry.
Often, ventures are born from passion and surplus income but lack operational planning. Emotional investment alone does not ensure sustainability. The first and foremost rule, therefore, is clear:
Do your homework. Understand the industry. Gain hands-on experience before stepping in.
What Makes Hospitality Different
Hospitality is a people-first business — at every level. Success in this field demands:
-
Real-time decision-making
-
Constant communication
-
Seamless coordination
Entrepreneurs must master a variety of functions, including:
-
Cash flow & procurement
-
Inventory & supply chain
-
Staffing & HR
-
Budgeting & compliance
-
PR, marketing & branding
-
Quality control & wastage management
At the heart of it all is customer experience. The formula for success?
-
Identify your target audience
-
Deliver a consistent, high-quality product
-
Build a polite, motivated team
If customers aren’t happy, they won’t return — and in this industry, word of mouth is everything.
Product + People = Brand Power
In today’s saturated market, there’s still space for excellence. But execution is key.
Take the example of a restaurant — the chef is your brand’s backbone. No matter how grand the décor or marketing is, if the product (food) fails, so does the business.
A great offering + skilled, service-oriented team + market insight = a winning formula.
The Tech Edge
Technology is no longer optional — it’s foundational. The future of hospitality lies in tech integration:
-
Mobile ordering
-
Contactless check-ins
-
Digital marketing & social media
-
Customer data analytics
Tech enhances convenience, customer loyalty, and operational efficiency — giving businesses the competitive edge they need.
India’s Landscape: Opportunities vs Challenges
India’s hospitality and tourism industry continues to grow, once projected to touch $48 billion by 2020 — and the potential remains strong. But it also faces major challenges:
1. Supply-Demand Imbalance
The number of hotels, cafes, and outlets has grown, but demand hasn’t caught up. Economic slowdowns have worsened this mismatch. Even top brands are struggling with sub-50% occupancy rates.
2. High Costs, Lower Returns
Hospitality ventures are capital-intensive. High rent, salaries, and utilities mean a longer break-even period. Alarmingly, over 90% of failed ventures operate from rented premises.
3. Skilled Manpower Crisis
Despite the potential to create over 13 million jobs, the industry faces:
-
Declining enrolment in hospitality education
-
Graduates opting for other industries
-
Long hours, low pay, and lack of respect deterring new talent
4. Unstructured Work Culture
Many businesses overlook labor laws, employee benefits, and structured systems — leading to dissatisfaction and high attrition rates.
Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs
If you’re considering hospitality, here are a few hard-learned truths:
✅ Have a two-year survival plan — financially and emotionally
✅ Enter only if you’re resilient, adaptable, and self-driven
✅ Own your property, if possible. Or opt for a branded franchise with banquet, room, and bar services
✅ Respect your team — happy employees create happy guests
In Conclusion
Hospitality may be rooted in generosity and service — but its business side is unforgiving. It demands passion, professionalism, patience, and planning in equal measure.
Enter the field with clarity, preparation, and a strong team. That’s the difference between being just another name — and building a legacy.
