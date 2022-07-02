Change of guard: NMC hopes for revival of State-funded pending works in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: With change of guard in Maharashtra and Devendra Fadnavis becoming Deputy Chief Minister, the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) is hopeful that many pending projects sanctioned by him during his previous tenure as Chief Minister will be revived. Many important projects like widening of Old Bhandara Road, rejuvenation of Sakkardara Lake, cement concretisation of roads which were stuck in midway for lack of funds may get revived, reports said.

According to NMC sources, projects worth between Rs 500 crore and Rs 600 crore were stalled due to lack of funds from the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi Government. These all projects were sanctioned by then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Citing an example, the sources said work of 10 tar road stretches to be converted into cement concrete across the city was stalled due to lack of funds.