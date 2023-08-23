Chandrayan-3 Lands On Moon, India Enters Elite Space Club

New Delhi: India’s Chandrayaan-3 has landed on the moon’s south pole. The successful moon mission has made India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the lunar surface after the US, China, and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Parties and prayers were held with great fervour across the country ahead of the historic lunar touchdown. ISRO is live telecasting the landing event on its ISRO website. The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched on July 14 from Sriharikota.

The Vikram lander began its descent toward the moon surface at a velocity of 1.68 km per second.

It then slowed down before beginning a powered vertical descent to the surface of the moon.

