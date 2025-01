Chandrashekhar Bawankule Appointed as Nagpur Guardian Minister

Advertisement













Nagpur: The state government has unveiled its first list of Guardian Ministers, outlining key assignments for various districts. Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been appointed as the Guardian Minister for Nagpur and Amravati, marking a significant development in the political landscape. The announcement also sees Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar taking charge of Pune and Beed, while notable exclusions like Dhananjay Munde have sparked fresh discussions. Notably, Minister Dhananjay Munde has been excluded from the list of Guardian Ministers.

Key Names:

– Gadchiroli District: Chief Minister to oversee as Guardian Minister.

– Pune and Beed: Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar takes charge.

– Mumbai City and Thane: Guardian Minister roles assigned to Eknath Shinde.

– Nagpur and Amravati: Chandrashekhar Bawankule appointed as Guardian Minister.

– Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sanjay Shirsat to handle responsibilities.

– Jalna: Managed by Pankaja Munde.

– Mumbai Suburban District: Ashish Shelar named Guardian Minister, with Mangalprabhat Lodha as Co-Guardian Minister.

Key Omissions and Changes:

– Sports Minister Dattatraya Bharane has not been assigned any Guardian Minister or Co-Guardian Minister responsibilities.

– Minister Dhananjay Munde is also not assigned any district responsibilities as Guardian Minister.

– Nashik’s Guardian Minister position has been allocated to Girish Mahajan, despite earlier discussions involving Dada Bhuse and Manikrao Kokate. Notably, Dada Bhuse has not been assigned Guardian Minister responsibilities for any district, sparking fresh political speculation.

This reshuffle in Guardian Minister roles has drawn significant attention, with political circles abuzz over the implications for future governance and leadership dynamics.