Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms and have quarantined himself at home.

“I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself at home and taking all the necessary precautions. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest. Please be safe and take care,” the Telugu Desam Party chief said in a tweet.