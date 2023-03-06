Chamcham murder case: SC grants bail to co-accused Nisar Sheikh

The transgender Pravin Gajbhiye alias Chamcham was killed by her former mentor-turned-rival Uttam Baba Senapati and her gang in Kalamna in July 2019

Nagpur: The Supreme Court has allowed bail application of a co-accused in the murder case of a transgender reported in Nagpur in July 2019. The Division Bench of Justices Ravindra Bhatt and Dipankar Datta granted bail to accused Sheikh Nisar Sheikh.

The bail application was rejected by the Nagpur Bench of Bombay High Court on July 15, 2021. The applicant is co-accused in the murder case of transgender Pravin Gajbhiye alias Chamcham who was brutally attacked and killed by her former mentor-turned-rival Uttam Baba Senapati and her gang at Kamna Nagar in Kalamna in July 2019.

The petitioner was accused No. 5 in the case registered under Sections 302, 307, 341, 323, 143, 147, 148, 149 of IPC read with Sections 4/25 of Indian Arms Act and Section 135 of Maharashtra Police Act.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted in the court that the petitioner has already undergone imprisonment for more than three years. The case of the prosecution was that Chamcham was assaulted by Uttam Baba Guru, Kiran Gawali, Chattu Kamal Uikey, Nishar Sheikh and two unknown persons with knife and sticks and killed her.

The counsel for the accused pointed out before the court that the witness did not point out the prominent role of this accused in a statement recorded under Section 164 of CrPC. After considering all the submissions, the Apex Court granted bail to the accused Nisar Sheikh.

Advs Ramesh Rawlani and Atul Rawlani represented the petitioner.

