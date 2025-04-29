CEO of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, Vishakh Kumar, Visits Gaysons Sitabuldi at World Trade Center

Advertisement



Nagpur — Vishakh Kumar, CEO of Madura Fashion & Lifestyle, a venture of the Aditya Birla Group, visited Gaysons Sitabuldi located at the World Trade Center, Sitabuldi. This marked his first visit to the iconic retail destination since taking over the helm at Madura.

Kumar was warmly welcomed by Gaysons’ owners, Brijesh Ravi and Rahul Agrawal, who gave him a tour of the store. During his visit, he expressed high appreciation for the store’s curated fashion offerings and overall retail experience.

Gold Rate 29 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 96,200/- Gold 22 KT 89,500/- Silver / Kg 97,200/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Impressed by the store’s premium layout and collection, Kumar praised Gaysons for maintaining its legacy as a trusted fashion destination in Nagpur. His visit underscores the strengthening ties between leading national fashion brands and regional retail powerhouses like Gaysons.

Advertisement