Centre to conduct Clean Air Survey of 131 cities in country

Advertisement

Nagpur/Delhi: The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) will launch the ‘Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan’ programme under National Clean Air Programme 2019 (NCAP) to rank cities based on their actions to improve air quality. “Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan will rank 131 cities in the country for implementing City Action Plans prepared as part of NCAP for reducing air pollution up to 40 per cent by 2025-26,” the Ministry said during the two-day National Conference of Ministers of Environment, Forest and Climate Change in Gujarat.

For this survey, 131 cities are categorized into three groups based on population. 47 cities are in the first group having a population more than 10 lakh. 44 cities are in the second group having population between 3 to 10 lakh. Third group consists of 40 cities having a population less than 3 lakh.

Advertisement

Cities are required to do the self-assessment as per the framework provided on the Ministry’s online portal. This assessment is carried out annually. Cities have to report implementation of activities and measures taken in respect of solid waste and road dust management, management of construction and demolition waste, control of vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change declared this survey during the last leg of a two-day National Conference of Ministers of Environment, Forest and Climate Change at Ekta Nagar, in Gujarat. This conference was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually recently.

According to the NCAP, these 131 cities are non-attainment cities as they did not meet the Nation’s Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for 2011-15 under the National Air Quality Monitoring Programme (NAMP). Cities are required to do the self-assessment as per the framework provided on PRANA online portal. Cities have to report the implementation of activities and measures taken regarding solid waste management, road dust management, construction and demolition waste management, and control of vehicular emissions and industrial pollution.

Based on the self-assessment and a third-party assessment, the three best-performing cities in each group will be given cash awards in the spirit of competitive federalism. The move aims to provide a planning implementation tool to improve the air quality and the assessment of the cities regarding how better they have aligned their actions to improve the air quality.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement