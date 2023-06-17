Central Railway to run 8 Pandharpur Ashadhi Ekadashi special trains

Nagpur: Central Railway will run Pandharpur Ashadhi Ekadashi special trains between Nagpur-Miraj, Nagpur-Pandharpur, to facilitate devotees during Ashadhi. Hundreds of people annually undertake the pilgrimage to the abode of Lord Vitthal.

Nagpur-Miraj specials (4 services): Train No. 01205 special will leave Nagpur at 08.50 hrs on June 25 and 28 and reach Miraj at 11.55 hrs next day.

Train No. 01206 special will leave Miraj at 12.55 hrs on June 26 and 29 and arrive in Nagpur at 12.25 hrs next day.

The train will have halts at Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmadnagar, Daund, Kurduwadi, Pandharpur, Sangola, Mhasaba Dongargaon, Jath Road, Dhalgaon, Kavathe, Mahankal and Sulgare.

The composition: Two AC- 3 Tier, 9 Sleeper Class, 9 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guards brake vans.

Also the Nagpur-Pandharpur Train No. 01207 special will leave Nagpur at 08.50 hrs on June 26 and 29 and will reach Pandharpur at 08.00 hrs next day. Train No.01208 special will leave Pandharpur at 17.00 hrs on June 27 and 30 and arrive in Nagpur at 12.25 hrs next day.

The halts would be Ajni, Wardha, Pulgaon, Dhamangaon, Chandur, Badnera, Murtijapur, Akola, Shegaon, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Belapur, Ahmednagar, Daund and Kurduwadi.

Composition: One AC- 2 Tier, Two AC- 3 Tier, 10 Sleeper Class, 7 General Second Class including 2 Luggage cum Guards brake vans.

