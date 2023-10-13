Central Railway crack down on touts, unauthorised hawkers, travelers on disabled coach

Nagpur: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) is a prime security and Law Enforcement Agency for better protection and security of Passengers, passenger facilitation & safeguarding Railway property. The force today identifies the changing security needs of the railway and its customers and adapts itself by equipping itself with skills and resources and implementing innovative solutions. To meet the widening gamut of responsibility, Central Railway RPF has launched various operations aimed at ensuring that passengers are protected from illegal ticketing from touts and keep a check on unauthorised travel in a compartment earmarked for disabled persons.

Central Railway consistently exerted heavy crackdown on illegal marketing of tickets. In its continued efforts to make available reserved tickets to bonafide passengers, Central Railway RPF along with Anti Tout Squad (ATS) keeping its ears on ground conducted special operations and intensive checking drives against unauthorized ticket vendors.

During the current year from April 2023 to September 2023 over Central Railway, in all 402 cases of touting were registered and 473 persons were arrested under section 143 of Railways Act and a fine of Rs. 7,10,000/- was recovered from them.

Mumbai Division tops the list with 243 cases of touting registered and 288 persons were arrested under section 143 of Railways Act and a fine of Rs. 2,92,000 was recovered from them. At Bhusawal Division 67 cases were registered, 72 persons arrested and a fine of Rs. 2,01,000/- was recovered, Nagpur Division 34 cases registered and 38 person arrested with fine of Rs. 1,80,000/-, at Pune Division 68 person arrested with 51 cases been registered and fine Rs. 30,000/- and Solapur 7 touting cases registered and 7 persons were arrested with Rs.7000/-.

The Railway Protection Force registered 7782 cases of illegal travel in coaches reserved for the disabled under section 155 of Indian Railway Act. The accused were charged Rs. 16,68,575/- collectively as fines for the period from April 2023 to September 2023. During that period, Mumbai Division 6669 persons were arrested and recovered a fine of Rs. 12,95,400/-, at Bhusawal 685 persons arrested with Rs. 2,12,035/- recovered as fine, at Nagpur division 249 person were arrested and Rs. 1,13,800/- fine recovered, at Pune division 62 persons were arrested and levied a fine of Rs. 20,300/- and Solapur Division 117 person were arrested and recovered a fine of Rs. 27,040/-.

