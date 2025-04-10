Central Railway Achieves Major Infrastructure Milestones in FY 2024-25

Central Railway has continued to focus on enhancing passenger safety, convenience, and infrastructure development, resulting in significant accomplishments during the financial year 2024-25.
Foot Over Bridges (FOBs)
To improve passenger safety and facilitate seamless movement, new Foot Over Bridges were constructed at 14 stations, including:
Mumbai Division: Govandi, Khandi, Badlapur, Kaman Road
Bhusawal Division: Ankai
Nagpur Division: Tigaon, Pandhurna, Bharatwada
Pune Division: Yeola, Nimbalak, Akolner, Vilad, Patas
Additionally, three new FOBs were constructed in the Mumbai suburban section to address encroachment issues:
Between Wadala and Kings Circle
Between Govandi and Mankhurd
Between Shahad and Ambivli
Station Upgrades
Major redevelopment works are underway at CSMT, Nagpur, and Ajni stations.
Soft upgradation is ongoing at 22 stations.
A new high-level platform has been constructed at Hotgi station.
Nashik Road station has seen major improvements with an upgraded front façade and circulating area.
At Khandwa, a new second-class waiting room and booking office have been provided on Platform No. 6.
Track Infrastructure Enhancement
Central Railway has made significant progress in upgrading its track infrastructure to support safer and higher-speed operations.
Speed Enhancements
Sectional speeds have been increased as follows:
Butibori–Umred (31 km): 50 km/h to 75 km/h
Panvel–JNPT (28.06 km): 65 km/h to 95 km/h
Tilaknagar–Panvel (32.53 km): 80 km/h to 95 km/h
Panvel–Karjat (26.18 km): 105 km/h to 110 km/h
Badnera–Amravati (9.00 km): 90 km/h to 110 km/h
Jalamb–Khamgaon (12.34 km): 90 km/h to 110 km/h
Bhusawal–Khandwa (122.8 km): 110 km/h to 130 km/h
Track Renewal and Safety Measures
434 km of track renewal completed
702 km of deep screening carried out
893 turnouts renewed
11.16 lakh cubic meters of ballast laid
Rail fracture/weld failure cases significantly reduced to 65
Bridge Rehabilitation Works
A total of 212 bridges were rehabilitated, including:
5 Critical Bridges
54 Major Bridges