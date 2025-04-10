Central Railway Achieves Major Infrastructure Milestones in FY 2024-25

Advertisement



Central Railway has continued to focus on enhancing passenger safety, convenience, and infrastructure development, resulting in significant accomplishments during the financial year 2024-25.

Foot Over Bridges (FOBs)

To improve passenger safety and facilitate seamless movement, new Foot Over Bridges were constructed at 14 stations, including:

Gold Rate 09 April 2025 Gold 24 KT 89,200/- Gold 22 KT 83,000/- Silver / Kg - 90,400/- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Mumbai Division: Govandi, Khandi, Badlapur, Kaman Road

Bhusawal Division: Ankai

Nagpur Division: Tigaon, Pandhurna, Bharatwada

Pune Division: Yeola, Nimbalak, Akolner, Vilad, Patas

Additionally, three new FOBs were constructed in the Mumbai suburban section to address encroachment issues:

Between Wadala and Kings Circle

Between Govandi and Mankhurd

Between Shahad and Ambivli

Station Upgrades

Major redevelopment works are underway at CSMT, Nagpur, and Ajni stations.

Soft upgradation is ongoing at 22 stations.

A new high-level platform has been constructed at Hotgi station.

Nashik Road station has seen major improvements with an upgraded front façade and circulating area.

At Khandwa, a new second-class waiting room and booking office have been provided on Platform No. 6.

Track Infrastructure Enhancement

Central Railway has made significant progress in upgrading its track infrastructure to support safer and higher-speed operations.

Speed Enhancements

Sectional speeds have been increased as follows:

Butibori–Umred (31 km): 50 km/h to 75 km/h

Panvel–JNPT (28.06 km): 65 km/h to 95 km/h

Tilaknagar–Panvel (32.53 km): 80 km/h to 95 km/h

Panvel–Karjat (26.18 km): 105 km/h to 110 km/h

Badnera–Amravati (9.00 km): 90 km/h to 110 km/h

Jalamb–Khamgaon (12.34 km): 90 km/h to 110 km/h

Bhusawal–Khandwa (122.8 km): 110 km/h to 130 km/h

Track Renewal and Safety Measures

434 km of track renewal completed

702 km of deep screening carried out

893 turnouts renewed

11.16 lakh cubic meters of ballast laid

Rail fracture/weld failure cases significantly reduced to 65

Bridge Rehabilitation Works

A total of 212 bridges were rehabilitated, including:

5 Critical Bridges

54 Major Bridges

Advertisement