Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”

Nagpur: Golden Events in association with Rotary Club of Nagpur Elite has organized a beauty pageant – Celerity India 2020 with a motive of providing a platform to showcase and promote local talent. The key significance of this initiative – direct interaction of the winners with industry has stirred cheer among the contestants.

Sonali Arora, Director, Celerity India and Charismaa Mrs India, Kanak Bhowmik, show director and contestant groomer, Neelima Sood,mentor, Deepti Wakade, official celerity fashion designer, Gudia Khurana, fitness groomer, Aasma Upare, winner of Mrs India 2017, 2016, Alisha Yadav, Miss India Diva Globe International, Police Inspector Vijayvati Mandawdhare, Dr Vartika Patil, Mrs Universe West Asia 2019 are the jury members of the event.

The audition round of the event was organized recently at Hotel Heritage. The results will be announced on February 10. Followed by the grand finale scheduled in March at Rajwada Palace. The contestants will be kept under the supervision of mentors for the Finale who will groomed them at resort, before the big night.

– Rajesh Bansod