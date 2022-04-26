CBSE Term 2 Board exams begin

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) term 2 Board examinations will begin on Tuesday, April 26.

Class X students with Painting, Gurung, Rai, Tamang, Sherpa or Thai subjects will have their first paper on Day 1 of the board exams. The timing of the examinations is 10.30 am to 11.30 am for Painting.

Class XII students who have either Entrepreneurship or Beauty and Wellness as their subjects will appear on Tuesday. Students must reach the examination hall and be seated by 10 am. All students will get their answer sheets from 10.30 am.

It has been advised that students should reach their schools an hour before the examination starts. Students are advised to carry their admit cards, as invigilators are expected to check the same at the exam halls. Students without admit cards are not allowed to enter the hall. Students must carry blue ball points, gel or fountain pens to write answers. CBSE has asked all schools to ensure Covid-19 protocol is followed.

