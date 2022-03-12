CBSE students in a fix as Class X, XII exam dates clash with JEE Main 2022

Nagpur: Even as the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the timetable for the Standard X and XII for Term II Board’s Examination 2022, the students are in a fix as the exam dates clash with the JEE Main 2022 session 2 dates.

As per timetable, the CBSE examination for classes X and XII will commence from April 26. Class X examination will conclude on May 24, 2022 while Class XII examination will continue till June 15, 2022. And the JEE Main 2022 session 2 will be conducted between May 24 and May 29.

Many students had earlier complained that CBSE term 2 exams are sandwiched between JEE Main attempts. The CBSE conducted term 1 board exams in November-December last year and the results are awaited. Last year, JEE Main was conducted in four sessions but for 2022, the number of attempts have been reduced to two – a format that the National Testing Agency has been following for many years now.