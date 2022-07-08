CBSE Result 2022 Class 10, 12 to be released by last week of July, Official

Advertisement

Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE officials have finally spoken up about the much awaited CBSE Results 2022 Class 10, 12.

Rubbishing the reports of delay in the results, officials have now shared that CBSE Results are expected as per the schedule, which is last week of July. 10th 12th results would be released online on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in.

