CBSE 10th, 12th Board Exam 2025 Admit Card Released; How To Download, Direct Link

Nagpur: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 board exams. Students can download their admit cards from the official CBSE websites—cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, and parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in—using their school login credentials (ID and password).

Regular students must collect their admit cards from their respective schools, while private candidates can download them directly from the website. The hall ticket includes essential details such as the candidate’s name, subjects, roll number, exam dates, subject codes, and important examination guidelines.

This year, approximately 44 lakh students have registered for the CBSE board exams. As per the official schedule, the Class 10 exams will take place from February 15 to March 18, while the Class 12 exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 4, 2025

CBSE Admit Card 2025: How To Download?

Step 1 – Go to the official website of CBSE Board, cbse.gov.in.

Step 2 – Click on the Pariksha Sangam link.

Step 3 – A new page will open and you will have to click on the school link.

Step 4 – After this click on Pre Exam Activities link.

Step 5- Later click on CBSE Board Admit Card 2025 link.

Step 6 – Enter login details and click on submit.

Step 7 – Your CBSE Board Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 8 – Download the Admit Card. Save it for future reference. Keep a hard copy of it with you for further need.

CBSE Board Exam Admit Card 2025 Direct Link