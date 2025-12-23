CBI raids WCL officer, unearths cash, detects assets worth crores

Advertisement

Nagpur: An Area Sales Manager (ASM) of Western Coalfields Limited (WCL), who allegedly lived an extravagant lifestyle within just three years of service, has landed in deep trouble after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) booked him for amassing disproportionate assets running into crores.

The CBI’s Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB), Nagpur, has registered a case against Sandeep Singh, ASM, Nagpur Area, WCL, and his wife Sweta Singh, residents of Pioneer Regency, Katol Road. During searches at their premises, the agency recovered Rs 17 lakh in cash and unearthed a trail of high-value movable and immovable properties allegedly acquired through illegal means.

According to the CBI, Singh amassed assets far beyond his known sources of income, including a bungalow in Mohali (Punjab), 900 grams of gold jewellery, three agricultural lands in Dhanbad (Jharkhand), a residential plot worth Rs 80 lakh in Nagpur, and a luxury Ford Endeavour SUV. The couple also allegedly spent lakhs on lavish interiors and high-end furnishings.

Investigators further alleged that Singh routed and managed illicit funds through a shell company floated in his wife’s name, pointing to a systematic attempt to launder black money. The assets were allegedly acquired during the check period from August 1, 2023, to August 31, 2025, when Singh was serving as a public servant.

A preliminary disproportionate assets (DA) inquiry revealed that the couple possessed assets worth Rs 45.23 lakh more than their known income. Raids at their KT Nagar residence exposed what the agency described as a “vast and unexplained accumulation of wealth.”

CBI officials stated that during the check period, the total income of the couple from all known sources was calculated at Rs 1.27 crore. At the beginning of the period, their assets were valued at Rs 1.62 crore, which swelled sharply to Rs 2.87 crore by August 31, 2025. During the same period, the family’s expenditure was estimated at around Rs 48 lakh.

After accounting for income and expenditure, the CBI assessed that the couple’s legitimate savings should not have exceeded Rs 79.98 lakh. However, they allegedly acquired fresh assets worth Rs 1.25 crore, resulting in unexplained assets of Rs 45.23 lakh, which the accused failed to justify.

The investigation also revealed that Sweta Singh allegedly aided and abetted her husband in acquiring and holding these assets, several of which were jointly owned.

Singh began his career as a Management Trainee (Sales and Marketing) with Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), Dhanbad, and served in various capacities before being transferred to WCL, Nagpur, on November 8, 2024, where he was posted as Senior Sales Manager in the Nagpur Area.

A case has been registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018). The probe is being conducted by Niraj Kumar, Deputy Superintendent of Police, CBI, ACB, Nagpur, under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Rishikesh Sonawane.

Further investigation is underway to verify the assets, income sources, and financial transactions of the accused couple.

