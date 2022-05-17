CBI raids P Chidambaram, son’s properties

Central Bureau of Investigation is conducting searches at multiple locations (residence and office) of Congress leaders P Chidambaram and his son Karti Chidambaram, in connection with an ongoing case. “I have lost count,” Karti Chidambaram said on the number of CBI searches at his premises.
Raids are being conducted at Mumbai, Chennai and Sivagangai in Tamil Nadu.
The searches are reportedly being conducted at around seven premises of the former Union Minister across these cities, in connection with an ongoing case against his son Karti Chidambaram, the Congress MP from Sivaganga.
The CBI has registered a fresh case against Karti Chidambaram, over alleged foreign remittances between 2010-14.
Karti Chidambaram is being probed in several cases, including the one relating to Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore when his father was the finance minister.