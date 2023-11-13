CBI exposes gang extorting huge money from Central Govt officers in Nagpur

The gang was led by conman Sadiq Qureshi who posed as CBI officer



Nagpur: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has exposed a gang led by conman Sadiq Qureshi, which has been extorting large sums of money from Central Government officials in Nagpur over the past few years, a report in a local English daily said.

Qureshi was apprehended by the CBI on November 2, 2023, after attempting to extort money from a Senior Divisional Mechanical Engineer of Central Railway in Nagpur. He posed as a Personnel Assistant of the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of CBI Nagpur during the attempt.

The report revealed that Qureshi and three accomplices were actively involved in extortion activities targeting officials from Indian Railways, Western Coalfields Ltd, Income Tax, Manganese Ore India Ltd, State-run Petroleum companies, and others. The gang, led by Qureshi, a person posing as a CBI official, a driver, and another posing as Qureshi’s PA, would intimidate Central Government officers in the guise of impending CBI action. They exploited this fear to extort significant amounts of money from these officials.

Advertisement

According to the report, the gang would use FIRs (downloaded from CBI’s website) and bogus visiting cards to bolster their claims. They even presented themselves as being involved in “secret inquiries” conducted by the CBI against government officials. Qureshi’s associates, including the fake CBI official, driver, and the person posing as Qureshi’s PA, will soon face arrest as the CBI has solid evidence against them, revealed the report.

The fraudulent gang deceived officials by promising protection from CBI action in exchange for money which led some officials to cover Qureshi’s expenses. This included payments for stays at five-star hotels in Nagpur city and arranging flight tickets through a travel agent involved in train ticket bookings. The CBI has scrutinised Qureshi’s Call Detail Records and identified government officials connected to him.

Qureshi’s bail plea rejected

The Special CBI court rejected the bail application filed by Sadiq Qureshi. The prosecution told the court that Qureshi was a notorious conman who had duped several government officials in the past few years. After hearing the arguments and verifying the evidence, the court rejected his bail application.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement