CBI, ACB nab Sub Area Manager of WCL for demanding bribe

Nagpur: In a joint operation, officials of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) nabbed Sudhanshu Shrivastava, Sub Area Manager, Western Coalfields Limited, Makardhokra Site-III, Umred, Nagpur (MH) and Amit Sinha, employee of M/s Sainik Mining & Allied Services Limited, Makardhokra Site-III, Umred, Nagpur (MH) for demanding bribe for release of two vehicles/Machines of the complainant’s firm.

According to sources, M/s Sainik Mining and Allied Services Limited was awarded a contract by Western Coalfields Limited for removal of over burden and this firm subletted some work to M/s MIT and subsequently M/s MIT issued one work order to the complainant’s firm for supplying Machine Dozer and Gradder at Western Coalfields Limited (WCL) Makardhokra Site-III, Umred. After cancellation of the contract by WCL, the machines engaged by the complainant’s firm were to be returned by the WCL.

In this regard, complainant met accused Sudhanshu Shrivastava, Sub Area Manager, Western Coalfields Limited, for a number of times at his office but Sudhanshu Shrivastava was avoiding to return the above machines. Apprehending demand of bribe, the complainant lodged a complaint with CBI on January 25.

During verification, on January 27, Sudhanshu Shrivastava demanded bribe of Rs. 25,000 each totalling Rs. 50,000/- through Shri Amit Sinha, employee of M/s Sainik Mining & Allied Services Limited, Makardhokra Site-III, Umred, Nagpur (MH) in presence of independent witness. Moreover, Shri Amit Sinha also demanded a bribe of Rs. 2000/- from the complainant to settle the matter, as middle man.

Following which CBI and ACB, Nagpur has registered a case vide RC.02(A)/2022 on 28.01.2022 U/s 7 of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018) and Section 120-B of IPC against Shrivastava.