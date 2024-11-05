Cattle Smuggler Sets Truck on Fire to Evade Police, Six Cattle Dead

Advertisement

Wardha: In a shocking incident near the Yelakeli toll booth on the Samruddhi Expressway, a truck driver transporting cattle set his vehicle on fire in an attempt to evade the police.

The truck reportedly carried 15 animals. Police believe the driver ignited the truck to avoid being apprehended.

According to reports, police stationed at the Yelakeli toll booth tried to stop the truck. Instead of complying, the driver rammed into two police vehicles and attempted to flee toward Mumbai. Further along, near Virul, the driver abandoned the truck after setting it on fire and escaped in the direction of Pulgaon.

Tragically, the blaze claimed the lives of five to six cattle, while nine were rescued. Both the local crime branch vehicle and the Sevagram police station vehicle were damaged during the incident.

