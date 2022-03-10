Cash, valuables worth Rs 3.64 lakh stolen from parked car near Futala Lake

Nagpur: Cash and other valuables collectively worth Rs 3.64 lakh were stolen from a parked car near Futala Basti in Ambazari area on Tuesday evening.

A resident of Plot No 7, Aradhana Nagar, New Dighori, Sahil Devendra Jaiswal (40) was going in his car (MH-49/AG0061) around 5 pm on Tuesday. Near Futala Basti, one of the tyres of his car punctured. He stopped and parked the car in front of the Shrikrishna Auto Repairing Centre on the roadside. While he was searching for a tyre repairer in the nearby locality, an unidentified miscreant took away the bag containing Rs 2.70 lakh cash, wrist watch and some documents from the car.

Following Jaiswal’s complaint, Ambazari Police registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and started investigation.

Booty worth Rs 3.75 lakh stolen from house in Beltarodi: Cash and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 3.75 lakh were burgled from a house in Beltarodi area on Tuesday.

A resident of Plot No 30, Jai Hind Society, Vikram Ashok Jaiswal (32) was in deep slumber. He forgot to latch the kitchen door from inside. Taking advantage of the situation, a thief entered the house from the kitchen door in the small hours. The intruder then went to the bedroom on the first floor and took away Rs 35,000 cash and gold ornaments worth Rs 3.40 lakh from an almirah.

Beltarodi Police registered a case under Section 379 of the Indian Penal Code and searching for the thief.