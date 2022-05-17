Cash, gold worth Rs 9.43 lakh stolen from two houses in Wathoda, Hudkeshwar

Advertisement

Nagpur: The spate of house-breaking thefts continues in the Second Capital of Maharashtra.

In two more thefts reported from Wathoda and Hudkeshwar Police Station areas in the past 24 hours, cash and gold ornaments collectively worth over Rs 9.43 lakh were stolen from two houses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the first incident, a gang of miscreants struck at the residence of Arvindkumar Bhuneshwar Singh at Plot No 241, Bidgaon, Wathoda, between May 14 and 16 when the house was locked. The burglars broke open the door lock with a crowbar and gained entry into the house. The intruders collected gold ornaments worth Rs 5.02 lakh and Rs 53,000 cash from an almirah kept in the bedroom and decamped with the booty.

Following a complaint lodged by Arvindkumar Singh (38), Wathoda Police registered a case under Sections 457, 454, 380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started investigation.

In another incident that took place in Hudkeshwar area, burglars, using similar modus operandi, took away gold ornaments worth Rs 3.90 lakh from the house of Rahul Devkisan Jaiswal at Plot No 31, Durga Nagar, Manewada on Sunday night.

Jailswal (50) told police that the theft took place between 9.15 pm and 11.30 pm when the house was locked. When he returned, he was shocked to find the broken door lock and ornaments stolen from the almirah.

On the basis of Jaiswal’s complaint, Hudkeshwar Police registered a case under Sections 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code and started the probe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement