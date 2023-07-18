Cash, gold worth Rs 8.93 lakh stolen from beauty parlour in Pachpaoli

Nagpur: Cash Rs 4 lakh and gold ornaments collectively worth Rs 8.93 lakh were stolen from a beauty parlour in Pachpaoli police jurisdiction between July 16 and 17.

The complainant, Pournima Chakranarayan (35), resident of Mohan Nagar, near NOGA Factory, runs a beauty parlour named Beauty & Beyond Beauty Parlour. Between 3 pm on July 16 and 11 am on July 15, Pournima locked her beauty parlour to attend orders and also to visit the house of her in-laws. Grabbing the opportunity, some unidentified miscreant gained entry into the beauty parlour and decamped with gold ornaments and cash Rs 4 lakh kept in the steel almirah. The burglar laid his hands on booty collectively worth Rs 8.93 lakh.

Pachpaoli PSI Bhargav, based on Pournima’s complaint, registered an offence under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and is searching for the burglar.

