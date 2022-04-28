Cash, gold worth Rs 28.66 lakh burgled from house in Jaripatka

Advertisement

Nagpur: Striking it big, a gang of criminals burgled cash and gold ornaments collectively worth over Rs 28.66 lakh from the house of a shopkeeper in Jaripatka area in the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday.

A resident of Plot No 18, Housing Board Colony, Kukreja Nagar, Vijay Govindrao Katariya (52) stays with his family on the first floor. He runs a daily needs shop on the ground floor. Katariya’s family was asleep on Tuesday night. In the wee hours of Wednesday, the burglars struck at Katariya’s house. One of them climbed the stairs and entered the house from the terrace door. After he opened the door, one of his accomplices also entered the house. The intruders collected gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 23.66 lakh Rs 5 lakh cash from a wooden almirah kept in the bedroom and decamped with the booty. The theft came to light at around 6.30 am when the members of Katariya family woke up and were shocked to find the cash and ornaments stolen.

On being informed, a team of Jaripatka police reached the spot. Senior police officers and a team of the Crime Branch also visited the spot. Dog Squad and fingerprint experts were summoned to trace the burglars. The sniffer dog left the trail a few metres from Katariya’s house.

Jaripatka Police registered a case under Section 457 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code. Further investigations are on.

