Published On : Fri, Oct 25th, 2019

Cash, gold worth Rs 19.29 lakh stolen from two houses in Koradi, Imamwada

Nagpur: In two cases of housebreakings reported under Koradi and Imamwada police stations, some miscreants reportedly broke into two houses and decamped with gold ornaments and cash collectively of Rs 19.29 lakh.

In first incident, a 55-year-old Bhavna Naresh Bhatti, a resident of Flat No. 301, third floor, Gajanan Apartments in Prem Nagar told Koradi police that, between October 18 and 24 she had gone to Mumbai to see bride for her son. In the meantime, Bhavna had left her brother-in-law and mother-in-law back at home. On October 24, when she got back, Bhavna discovered gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 6,49,500 kept inside a closet in her bedroom were missing. Following which she approached Koradi police and field a complaint.

In similar incident reported under Imamwada police station, some unidentified robbers stole a bag containing cash Rs 12.80 lakh from a chit-fund raiser.

According to police Rita Sanju Waghmare (32), a resident of Jattarodi, runs several of chit-fund schemes. Owing to Diwali, Rita had floated a crackers and utensils related scheme and 250 members have joined with her. All the members together collected a hefty amount of Rs 12.80 lakh, which was later used in for the benefits of the members. However, on October 24, Rita had kept the bag with the money at her house and went to use washroom. In the meantime, some unidentified miscreants sneaked into her house and decamped with bag containing cash.

Based on the complaint lodged by Rita, Imamwada police have registered a case.

