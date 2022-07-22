Carving a special name and niche for himself in the music industry is DJ V Sky.

Advertisement

Exuding sheer talent and passion is DJ V Sky whose colossal hit mixes have tapped the feet of millions of audiences.

It is fantastic sight to see the way how the young generation have been taking giant strides across diverse domains and industries. The young brigade have stepped on their peddle and have scaled great heights of success setting higher benchmarks for many millions to follow. They have contributed largely in the growth of each sector. The efficiency they inbuilt in themselves is remarkable and most importantly they do the best use of social domain and technology to get the pro performance. When it comes to a niche domain like the entertainment and music industry, the young guns have set the bar too high and deliver above par performance on consistent basis of time.

When we talk about music where the young talent have bought tremendous change with innovative music versions which is much loved by the audiences and industry. DJ’ing is the most fascinating zones of today’s music world along with many different music genres which are gaining momentum among wider masses. We came across one such young budding talent rising high within the music industry and etching his name in gold- DJ V Sky.

DJ V Sky is an passionate and driven DJ and music producer who was greatly drawn towards the art and craft of music making since childhood. With music being his ultimate destination, DJ V Sky embarked upon his magical musical journey at the tender age of 14 years and since then there has been no looking back for him. Listening to mixes of many DJ’s, he got inspired and started to deep dive into Bopping and eventually started DJ’ing.

Honing his skills and expertise, DJ V Sky deep dived into different aspects of DJ’ing and learned about it at length. He knew if he had to establish himself well within the music realm, only hard work and creativity will help him to thrive in the long run. He mastered his art to the extent that he has swiftly become one of the most seek and sought-after DJ’s in the country.

He is a pro when it comes to different music genres like Pop, EDM, Commercial House, Progressive House, techno, Bollywood, and Tech House. His mixes has never given a dull moment to the audiences and has always set the ambience among the crowd with his mixing quality, needle dropping, playing, manner form, and naturalness. Ensuring to tap the feet of all listeners, DJ V Sky has catapulted the crowd to shimmy down on the dance floors.

In no time, DJ V Sky has emerged to the top making a special name and place for himself in the music industry. His colossal hits mixes continues to enthrall one and all. He has graced his presence at events and music festivals like Viber 8, Cross blade, Space trip, Lager and Barrel, Shine Om, Bharat Bass, Summer Fest, Laferia Fest, The holi fest, and Sunburn campus.

DJ V Sky has also rubbed shoulders with the best of best artists in the music industry. Right from Diljeet Dosanjh, Hardy Sandhu, Bpraak, YoYo Honey Singh, Neha Kakkar, Guru Randhawa, Vir Das, Darshan Raval, Jubin Nautiyal, DJ Aqeel, DJ Suketu, to DJ Akbar. Some of the renowned labels that DJ V Sky has collaborated with includes the names of -Speed record, Times, music, AIDC records, Shine Om music, Gurnazar Chattha, DJ Harsh Bhutani, DJ Tejas, DJ A Sen, DJ Nafeez, and many more.

Much more music craft is on the way by this true-blue music professional. Stay tuned and follow him on Instagram @ DJVsky.

