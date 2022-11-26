Career At USA Will Fulfill Your Dreams Within Short Period -.Dr S S Uttarwar and Mr Mubeen Shaikh

Under the patronage of GNES and AS Agri and Aqua LLP Guru Nanak Institute of Engineering& Technology has arranged a experts talk of Mr Mubin Sheikh Director, Business Development , ABCO Computers Pvt Ltd India, on topic “ Career Opportunities in USA . He explain the subject to jam packed auditorium in a lucid style. Students were bubling with energy and enthusiasm. He shares various live examples from daily life to elaborate the topic. He narrates the importance of GRE and TOEFL exams to achieve desired goal. He explain about various opportunities offered by ABCO Computers Pvt LTD for career at USA. Deapartment of EE, ETC and CSE has jointly organized said program.

Dr S S Uttarwar Dean Students , GNIET delivers welcome address and explain the importance of topic and ask for focus on career development. He introduce the speaker to audience and quote the importance of topic in todays cut throat competition. He shares his personal experiences of life. He shares his thoughts with shero shayari and received loud applaud from audience. Students were swinging with live moments of enjoyment. Prof Rajengra Bhombe Vioce Principal offered floral welcome to Speaker of the event.

Mr A A Kulkarni Chief Operating Officer and Mr Syed Junaid Ali H R Manager ABCO Computers Pvt Ltd was Present for the event. Prof. Rajendra Bhombe Vice Principal , Prof. Sushama Telrandhe Dean R and D, Prof. Jonathan Josef HOD MBA, Prof. Ayaz Khan HOD CSE, Prof. Diksha Khare Coordinator Extra Curricular activities along with forum coordinators Prof. Aakansha Madam, Prof. Pallavi Madam and Prof. Shubhangi Madam , Prof. Kamble Madam NSS Coordinator , all committee members has taken efforts for successful conductance of event. Students, Teaching and Non Teaching staff had enjoyed a lot during lecture and has actively participated in expert talk.

Hon’ble Sardar Navneet Singh Tuli, Chairman GNES, Hon’ble Sardarni Tanpreet Kaur Tuli, Secretary GNES , Dr. Hemant Hajare Principal extends their best wishes for the program..

