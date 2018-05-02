Car owner in Ambani bomb scare found dead

Mansukh Hiren, the man whose Scorpio was found abandoned outside Mukesh Ambani’s home Antilia has been found dead. Naupada Police recovered Hiren’s body on Friday.

Initial inputs suggest that Mansukh Hiren died by suicide. Police officials believe he jumped into the Kalwa creek.

On February 25, Mumbai Police was alerted about a Scorpio abandoned near Reliance Industries owner Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia. Upon further inspection, officials recovered unassembled gelatin sticks (explosives used in quarries) and a threatening letter addressed to the Ambani family.

Investigators were able to track the registered owner of the Scorpio vehicle, one Mansukh Hiren.

In his statement to the Mumbai Police, Mansukh Hiren had claimed that his car had not been in use for over a year and that he recently drove the vehicle because he wanted to sell it.

Mansukh Hiren had said to police officials that his car broke down and he decided to park it on the Mulund-Airoli Link Road on February 16. When he returned to the spot the next day, the vehicle had been stolen.

According to the police, Mansukh Hiren had even filed a complaint about his stolen Scorpio with the Vikhroli police.