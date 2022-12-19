Car overturns on Chantrapati Nagar Flyover

Nagpur: Passengers travelling in Creta car had a narrow escape on Monday after their car reportedly overturned near Nucleus Mother and Child Hospital on Chantrapati Nagar Flyover on Wardha Road. The driver and passengers of the car survived the incident with minor injuries. They were subsequently rushed to nearby private hospital.

The incident caused long traffic jam on this stretch. Following which, the squad of Nagpur Traffic Police rushed to the spot and cleared the route.

