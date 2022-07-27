Car inferno: Entire family wiped out as son also succumbs to burn injuries

Advertisement

Nagpur: Nandan (25), the lone survivor in Bhat familicide case, lost his battle for survival on Tuesday. He succumbed to his burn injuries during treatment at a private hospital, according to reports in local media.

Police said that they had hoped Nandan would pull through. However, the news of his mother’s death was too much for him. His condition deteriorated rapidly and overnight he gave-up the fight for survival, said the police.

The Bhats were like any other ordinary family. But in a flash, one by one all three are gone forever, as the family head lost hope after his finances sharply nosedived.

Ramraj Bhat (58), according to police, hit upon quite a grave plan to eliminate the entire family as he was worried about their well being post his death. So to save the ignominy of living a life of penury, Bhat cooked-up a plan to eliminate the entire family. However, the method Bhat chose to end their lives was quite dreadful. To make matters worse, neither his better half Sangita (55) nor his son Nandan had an inclination of the devil that seemed to have taken possession of Bhat.

On the fateful day, Friday the July 19, Bhat took along wife and son on the pretext of going out for lunch. But, Bhat was clear, the entire family must die to escape the hardships of poverty. Nandan and his mother were taken by surprise when Bhat executed his ill-fated plan. But as they were not part of the plan the mother-son chose to fight back. To save themselves, the two somehow managed to jump out of the burning car to douse the flames. For them, however, it was just the beginning of a frightening nightmare, as right before their eyes Bhat was charred to death in the flames after the latter had set alight himself. The two, however, were lucky to find a puddle to put off the flames. Passers-by also rushed to help the burning mother-son on hearing their screams for help.

The two had sustained critical burn injuries and were undergoing treatment in a private hospital to which they were admitted by Beltarodi Police. Among the two, Sangita’s condition was a bit serious as she was diagnosed with 60 per cent of burn injuries. Her statement could not be recorded as she slipped into unconsciousness after the burning incident.

According to Beltarodi Police, Nandan had 50 percent burn injuries in the incident. The police were lucky to record Nandan’s statement on Sunday itself that helped them get clues to the reason behind the fire in the car. Had Nandan not shed light, the police would have been left grappling in the case. Nandan had told cops that his father Ramraj was upset over the financial crisis.

Nandan was recovering till Sunday, his health started deteriorating after he learnt about the death of his mother on Monday. He died of cardiac arrest on Tuesday morning, police said. A relative of Bhat family told the police that Ramraj was under severe financial crisis after his company was shut down in the year 2014. The family had, in fact, stayed in Goa for the education of Nandan. They had sold their entire property and a house was mortgaged by Ramraj. The family was living in a rented accommodation in Jaitala area, the relatives told the police.

