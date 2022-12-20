Can’t deny love jihad is a reality: Fadnavis says during discussion on Shraddha Walkar case

Nagpur: Speaking in the Assembly during a discussion on the Shraddha Walkar case, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Our government is not against interfaith marriages but we cannot deny that love jihad is a reality in society. Our government is studying various laws made by different states and if needed, our government is prepared to make a law for this.”

“As of now, we have not found any political or outside pressure on local police in the Shraddha Walkar case. However, Walkar withdrew her complaint after one month. We are probing what happened during that one month,” said Fadnavis.

Advertisement

Recently during an interaction with media in Mumbai, Fadnavis had said that the Maharashtra Government is studying laws regarding interfaith conversions passed by other states, and is yet to take a call on such a law of its own.

When asked if such a law is likely to be tabled in the Winter Session of the State Legislature, Fadnavis had said that we have not taken any decision yet. We are studying all aspects. We are also taking this time to study similar laws in other states.

The issue of love jihad has come up following the murder of Vasai resident Shraddha Walkar, who was allegedly killed by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala and chopped into 35 pieces in their Delhi residence.

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement